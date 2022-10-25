UrduPoint.com

Cop Shot Dead In Attack On Polio Team In Pishin

Published October 25, 2022

Cop shot dead in attack on polio team in Pishin

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2022 ) :A cop was shot dead on Tuesday in an attack on polio team in Pishin district of Balochistan, police confirmed. The incident took place at Killi Mirzai near Killi Trat Teh.

According to details, unknown persons opened fire at polio team, killing police Head Constable Muhammad Hashim on the spot.

The victim was resident of Killi Pankai, Tehsil Barshor. The polio team remained safe in the incident.

The body was shifted to DHQ Hospital, Pishin and then shifted to the Civil Hospital, Quetta for postmortem.

