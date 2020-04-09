Corona helplines doubled at LGH

LAHORE, Apr 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) :Following the directions of the Punjab government, Lahore General Hospital's Department of Telemedicine is playing a vital role in providing guidance to the citizens regarding the coronavirus.

To provide timely medical advice, LGH has doubled the number of telephone lines on the Corona Helpline and has now issued 4 telephone numbers available which are 042-99268808, 042-99268809, 042-99268819, 042-99268837 in this regard. Where the staff will be available 24 hours to guide the citizens and they will answer their questions with medical advice those who will be saved from the inconvenience of coming to the hospital.

Talking about this, Principal Post Graduate Medical Institute & Lahore General Hospital Prof.

Dr. Muhammad Al-Fareed Zafar said that the purpose of this initiative was to make the citizens safe from Coronavirus and to set up telephone facility in their homes and by contacting Skype IDs, one can tell doctors about his symptoms and get treatment guidance.

He said that an active helpline would be available to doctors and medical staff round the clock to better counseling to patients and other citizens affected by Coronavirus.

He further said that the spread of the Corona Virus could be reduced only if people ensured implementation of Punjab Government guidelines and precautions.