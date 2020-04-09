UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Corona Helplines Doubled At LGH

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 09th April 2020 | 11:10 PM

Corona helplines doubled at LGH

LAHORE, Apr 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) :Following the directions of the Punjab government, Lahore General Hospital's Department of Telemedicine is playing a vital role in providing guidance to the citizens regarding the coronavirus.

To provide timely medical advice, LGH has doubled the number of telephone lines on the Corona Helpline and has now issued 4 telephone numbers available which are 042-99268808, 042-99268809, 042-99268819, 042-99268837 in this regard. Where the staff will be available 24 hours to guide the citizens and they will answer their questions with medical advice those who will be saved from the inconvenience of coming to the hospital.

Talking about this, Principal Post Graduate Medical Institute & Lahore General Hospital Prof.

Dr. Muhammad Al-Fareed Zafar said that the purpose of this initiative was to make the citizens safe from Coronavirus and to set up telephone facility in their homes and by contacting Skype IDs, one can tell doctors about his symptoms and get treatment guidance.

He said that an active helpline would be available to doctors and medical staff round the clock to better counseling to patients and other citizens affected by Coronavirus.

He further said that the spread of the Corona Virus could be reduced only if people ensured implementation of Punjab Government guidelines and precautions.

Related Topics

Lahore Government Of Punjab Guide Post From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Most OPEC+ States Agreed on Oil Output Quotas, Agr ..

13 minutes ago

Global Death Toll From Coronavirus Tops 90,000 - J ..

13 minutes ago

Syria's East of Euphrates, At-Tanf Areas in Most D ..

13 minutes ago

Russian Foreign Ministry Slams US Over Threat to C ..

13 minutes ago

Global Oil Market Surplus May Reach 14.7Mln Barrel ..

17 minutes ago

US Has Sent Coronavirus Diagnostic Equipment to 28 ..

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.