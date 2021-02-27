UrduPoint.com
Coronavirus Claims 05 More Lives In KP

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sat 27th February 2021 | 09:50 AM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2021 ) :At least 05 more people have died from coronavirus infection during the last 24 hours taking the number of total deaths to 2,070 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from the pandemic.

A report of the Health Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Saturday said 275 new cases of the virus infections have been reported from the province during the last 24 hours, which has taken the number of total cases to 72,003.

The report said that 171 patients gained recovery from the infection during the same period after which the numbers of recovered patients have reached 67,803 in KP. The report of the health department also confirmed that the number of active cases in the province is 2070.

