Coronavirus situation under control in the district: Deputy Commissioner

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2020 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Tando Mohammad Khan Yasir Ali Bhatti on Thursday said coronavirus situation was under control in the district and all arrangement had been made to face any untoward situation.

He said this while chairing a meeting of Pakistan Army officers at DC office.

Yasir Bhatti said that district administration was implementing on government's lockdown decision and business activities had already been suspended with effect from March 23 to contain spread of coronavirus from spreading further.

As per government directives, only grocery shops, medical stores, fruit and vegetable markets are allowed to remain open for facilitation of general public while all other business activities were banned, he said and added that complete arrangements had been taken to face any worsening situation.

DC said that quarantine facility had been established for coronavirus suspects adding that 13 ventilators are available in different hospitals of the district.

The officers of Pakistan Army assured that like other institution of the country. Pak Army was ready for assisting civil administration in this hour of need.

The meeting was attended among others by SSP Abid Baloch, District Health Officer Dr. Muhammad Yousif Jahejo and Assistant Commissioners of all Talukas of the district.