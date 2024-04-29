Cotton Management Committee Met
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 29, 2024 | 04:40 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Muhammad Sarwar chaired a meeting of the Cotton Management Committee held in the Committee Room of DC Office. Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue stated that effective measures for cotton cultivation throughout the district should be taken under the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.
He emphasized the need to educate landowners and farmers in modern agricultural sciences and instructed Agriculture Extension Department officers and staff to provide awareness to landowners and farmers in the field for timely cotton cultivation and better yields.
Steps were also instructed to be taken to provide canal water up to the tail.
Additionally, initiatives were directed to supply approved seeds, fertilizers, and sprays to landowners and farmers.
During the briefing, Director Agriculture Extension Muhammad Jameel Ghouri mentioned that the target is set to cultivate cotton in an area exceeding 613,000 acres in the Bahawalpur district, and effective work is being carried out in the field to achieve the goals, educating farmers about modern agricultural factors. It was emphasized that legal action would be taken against those involved in adulteration of seeds, fertilizers, and pesticides.
