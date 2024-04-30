Couple suffered burns

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) A couple suffered burn injuries when a fire erupted in a home on Maqbool

road here on Tuesday.

According to Rescue 1122, the fire erupted in the upper story of the house in Mughal Market,

Maqbool Road, due to a short circuit.

Consequently, 55-year-old Mirza Jameel and his wife Rubina, 45, suffered burn injuries.

The Rescue 1122 reached the site and controlled the fire.

The medical team provided first aid to Jameel while his wife was shifted to the

Allied Hospital.