Court directs accused to ensure attendances in reference pertaining illegal allotments in E-11

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) An Accountability Court (AC) on Wednesday directed all the accuses to ensure their attendance on next hearing in a reference pertaining alleged land misappropriation and illegal allotment in Sector E-11.

AC-1 Judge Abdul Ghafoor Kakar served notices again to the absent accused.

During the hearing, the court summoned the present accused, but copies of the reference could not be distributed due to the incomplete number of accused.

The court issued notices of re-summoning to the absent accused and adjourned the hearing till June 18.

NAB has filed a reference against 9 accused. The list of accused includes the concerned Patwari, former Director Land CDA Khalid Mahmood, Shaista Sohail, Raja Zahid Hussain and Syed Ghulam Hassamuddin, Syed Ghulam Najmuddin Gilani, Syed Ghulam Shamsuddin Gilani, Syed Ghulam Nizamuddin Gilani, Syed Ghulam Mohiuddin Gilani.

After scrutiny by the Registrar Office, the reference was sent for hearing. The reference filed by NAB consists of 8 pages. It is stated that the authority took notice of the illegal allotment based on a source report.

In the report, Syed Ghulam Hasanuddin and others were found guilty of illegal allotment of government land in Sector E-11. The inquiry was approved on April 20, 2016 and converted into a regular investigation on June 8, 2018.

Former CDA officers illegally allotted government land to the accused and received benefits in return.

During the investigation, on February 21, 2024, Ghulam Hasamuddin and three other private women applied for plea bargain. This also proves the guilt of the accused. According to the record, this is a case of corruption and corrupt practices. The reference has requested that the accused be tried and punished.