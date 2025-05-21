- Home
- Pakistan
- Court directs accused to ensure attendances in reference pertaining illegal allotments in E-11
Court Directs Accused To Ensure Attendances In Reference Pertaining Illegal Allotments In E-11
Umer Jamshaid Published May 21, 2025 | 09:58 PM
An Accountability Court (AC) on Wednesday directed all the accuses to ensure their attendance on next hearing in a reference pertaining alleged land misappropriation and illegal allotment in Sector E-11
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) An Accountability Court (AC) on Wednesday directed all the accuses to ensure their attendance on next hearing in a reference pertaining alleged land misappropriation and illegal allotment in Sector E-11.
AC-1 Judge Abdul Ghafoor Kakar served notices again to the absent accused.
During the hearing, the court summoned the present accused, but copies of the reference could not be distributed due to the incomplete number of accused.
The court issued notices of re-summoning to the absent accused and adjourned the hearing till June 18.
NAB has filed a reference against 9 accused. The list of accused includes the concerned Patwari, former Director Land CDA Khalid Mahmood, Shaista Sohail, Raja Zahid Hussain and Syed Ghulam Hassamuddin, Syed Ghulam Najmuddin Gilani, Syed Ghulam Shamsuddin Gilani, Syed Ghulam Nizamuddin Gilani, Syed Ghulam Mohiuddin Gilani.
After scrutiny by the Registrar Office, the reference was sent for hearing. The reference filed by NAB consists of 8 pages. It is stated that the authority took notice of the illegal allotment based on a source report.
In the report, Syed Ghulam Hasanuddin and others were found guilty of illegal allotment of government land in Sector E-11. The inquiry was approved on April 20, 2016 and converted into a regular investigation on June 8, 2018.
Former CDA officers illegally allotted government land to the accused and received benefits in return.
During the investigation, on February 21, 2024, Ghulam Hasamuddin and three other private women applied for plea bargain. This also proves the guilt of the accused. According to the record, this is a case of corruption and corrupt practices. The reference has requested that the accused be tried and punished.
Recent Stories
Court extends interim bail of Asad Qaiser
DPM/FM Dar expresses deep grief over death of school children in Khuzdar terrori ..
Court seeks fresh arguments in Ahsan Iqbal’s defamation suit against Murad Sae ..
Chiniot police arrested 7 criminals on crackdown
Court directs accused to ensure attendances in reference pertaining illegal allo ..
ISSI celebrates 74th anniversary of Pakistan-China diplomatic relations
KATI felicitates Syed Asim Munir on promotion to Field Marshal
Speaker National Assembly (NA),Sardar Ayaz Sadiq pays tribute to Pakistan-China ..
Three accused sentenced to life imprisonment in kidnapping for ransom case
SACM directed for facilitation of investors at new estates
Secretary Information, PIO grieved over passing of brother in law of Daily Mumta ..
Bogus call to police helpline 15 lands caller in trouble
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Court extends interim bail of Asad Qaiser30 seconds ago
-
DPM/FM Dar expresses deep grief over death of school children in Khuzdar terrorist attack31 seconds ago
-
Court seeks fresh arguments in Ahsan Iqbal’s defamation suit against Murad Saeed33 seconds ago
-
Chiniot police arrested 7 criminals on crackdown2 minutes ago
-
Court directs accused to ensure attendances in reference pertaining illegal allotments in E-112 minutes ago
-
ISSI celebrates 74th anniversary of Pakistan-China diplomatic relations2 minutes ago
-
KATI felicitates Syed Asim Munir on promotion to Field Marshal2 minutes ago
-
Speaker National Assembly (NA),Sardar Ayaz Sadiq pays tribute to Pakistan-China ties at 74th anniver ..2 minutes ago
-
Three accused sentenced to life imprisonment in kidnapping for ransom case5 minutes ago
-
Secretary Information, PIO grieved over passing of brother in law of Daily Mumtaz's Editor5 minutes ago
-
Bogus call to police helpline 15 lands caller in trouble5 minutes ago
-
Court adjourns hearing of Chiniot Mines against Sibtain Khan till June 255 minutes ago