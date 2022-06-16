Court grants interim bail to co-accused in money-laundering case

A special court on Thursday granted interim pre-arrest bail to a co-accused, Wajid Khan Bhatti, till June 22 in a case registered by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) against Pakistan Muslim League-Q leader Moonis Elahi and others on the charges of money laundering

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2022 ) :A special court on Thursday granted interim pre-arrest bail to a co-accused, Wajid Khan Bhatti, till June 22 in a case registered by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) against Pakistan Muslim League-Q leader Moonis Elahi and others on the charges of money laundering.

The court ordered the co-accused for furnishing surety bonds of Rs 500,000 for availing the relief. The court also sought a report from the FIA on the next date of hearing.

Special Court (offence in banks) Judge Muhammad Aslam Gondal heard the bail application of the co-accused.

Earlier, a counsel for the co-accused argued before the court that the FIA registered a case against his client and others on the charges of money laundering.

He submitted that his client was innocent and had been implicated in the case with mala fide intentions. He submitted that it was feared that the FIA might arrest him. He pleaded with the court to grant the benefit of bail to his client.

The FIA had registered a case against Moonis Elahi, Punjab Assembly Secretary Muhammad Khan Bhatti, Muhammad Nawaz Bhatti, Muhammad Ali, Mazhar Abbas, Makhdoom Omar Shehryar, Tarik Jawaid and Wajid Khan Bhatti under Sections 109, 420, 468, 471, 34 of PPC read with 5(2) of Prevention of Corruption Act 1947 and 3/4 of the Anti-Money Laundering Act 2010 in connection with the affairs of the RYK/Alliance Sugar Mills Group.