Court hands over capital punishment to husband, imposes fine Rs five lac for killing wife

Sumaira FH Published April 30, 2024 | 01:20 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) The husband, who mercilessly murdered his wife on suspicion, has been sentenced to death by the court, while the additional sessions judge Kot Addu pronounced death penalty for the criminal.
The court handed over capital punishment to Allah Bakhsh, who brutally killed his wife on suspicion, and also imposed a fine of Rs. 500,000 on the convict.
The culprit will also face an additional 6 months in jail for non-payment of the fine.
According to prosecution a case of murdering his wife has been registered against him at the Mahmood Kot police station.
Last year, the he had brutally murdered his wife on mere suspicion within the jurisdiction of Mahmood Kot police station.
