Court orders, corona SoP to be implemented strictly:SSP Operations

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2020 ) :SSP Operations Capt (retd) Syed Zeshan Haider Sunday said that court orders and coronavirus Standard Operating Procedure (SoP) would be implemented strictly.

Giving briefing to police officers regarding current law and order situation and guidelines for deployment on PDM public gathering here , Syed Zeshan Haider said that police department was ready to deal any emergency like situation. He said that no one would be allowed to put public lives on risk, adding that SoPs regarding coronavirus would be implemented at any cost and the court order violators would be treated with iron hands.

He directed officials to perform duty in high alert position and adopt all precautionary measures to protect themselves from coronavirus.

SP Headquarters Talat Habib, Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Muhammad Zaffar Buzdar, SP Gulgasht Division Ahmed Nawaz Shah, DSPs, SHOs and other concerned officers were also present in the meeting.