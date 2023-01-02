UrduPoint.com

Court Seeks Record From ACE On MNA Bail Plea In Land Grabbing Case

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 02, 2023 | 07:20 PM

Court seeks record from ACE on MNA bail plea in land grabbing case

An anti-corruption court on Monday sought record of case from Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab by January 4 on bail application of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MNA Chaudhry Muhammad Ashraf in an alleged land grabbing case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2023 ) :An anti-corruption court on Monday sought record of case from Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab by January 4 on bail application of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MNA Chaudhry Muhammad Ashraf in an alleged land grabbing case.

Anti-Corruption Court Judge Khalid Mehmood Bhatti heard the post-arrest bail application of MNA Chaudhry Muhammad Ashraf.

The petitioner's counsel argued before the court that the ACE arrested his client in a politically motivated and bogus case. He submitted that the court had sent his client to jail on judicial remand after completion of the investigations. He pleaded with the court to grant the benefit of bail to his client as he was no longer required for investigations.

At this stage, the ACE's prosecutor sought time, saying that the prosecutor general himself wanted to advance arguments in the matter.

However, the petitioner's counsel raised an objection to the plea and submitted that the prosecutor wanted to linger the matter.

The court, after hearing arguments, sought record of the case from ACE by January 4 and adjourned further hearing.

Chaudhry Muhammad Ashraf was elected Member of National Assembly (MNA) from NA-161 (Sahiwal-II) constituency.

The ACE has accused the lawmaker of illegally occupying government land through forgery in collusion with the patwari.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan National Assembly Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Jail January Muslim From Government Court NA-161

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler orders establishment of 3 equestrian ..

Sharjah Ruler orders establishment of 3 equestrian clubs

3 minutes ago
 Dedicated Security Unit for Bus Rapid Transit (BRT ..

Dedicated Security Unit for Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) under consideration

12 minutes ago
 Poor hydration may be linked to early aging, chron ..

Poor hydration may be linked to early aging, chronic disease, a 25-year study fi ..

12 minutes ago
 Chief Secretary Gilgit Baltistan terms School Meal ..

Chief Secretary Gilgit Baltistan terms School Meals Programme to enhance enrollm ..

13 minutes ago
 Agriculture Department explains procedure to claim ..

Agriculture Department explains procedure to claim subsidy on sunflower cultivat ..

13 minutes ago
 Final round of Inter-Constituency Games on Tuesday ..

Final round of Inter-Constituency Games on Tuesday

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.