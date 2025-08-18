Courts can’t interfere in proceedings of parliamentary standing committees: Attorney General

Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP) Mansoor Usman Awan informed the Senate on Monday that courts have no jurisdiction to interfere in the proceedings of any standing committee of the House, adding that the issue would be resolved collectively

Responding to points raised by Senators Saleem Mandviwalla, Ali Zafar, Kamran Murtaza, and others, the AGP said that no court or tribunal has the authority to adjudicate on such matters.

He said that he had discussed the issue with Senator Saleem Mandviwalla and that it would be brought back before the House in due course.

Earlier, Senators Saleem Mandviwalla, Ali Zafar, and Kamran Murtaza emphasized that the Constitution is absolutely clear as the courts cannot interfere in the proceedings of Parliament, nor can Parliament interfere in the proceedings of the courts.

