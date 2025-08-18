PDMA DG chairs meeting to review preparations for torrential rains in Rawalpindi

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab Irfan Ali Kathia on Monday chaired an important meeting here at the Commissioner Office to review preparations in the wake of expected torrential rains in the Rawalpindi region.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rainfall in the Pothohar Region during the ongoing week.

The meeting was attended by, Commissioner Rawalpindi Aamer Khattak, Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Hasan Waqar Cheema and officers of other relevant departments.

The meeting reviewed the measures taken regarding flooding in the Nullah Leh, other drains and rivers in the wake of rains.

The PDMA DG directed to ensure the presence of rescue teams, drainage machinery and other equipment at sensitive places.

Addressing the meeting, Irfan Kathia said that the PDMA Punjab had made available more rescue and relief equipment in the Rawalpindi Division.

All officers and staff should be present in the field, he said, warning that there was no room for negligence.

He further directed that continuous monitoring of private dams in the region should be ensured.

Talking to the media after the meeting, the PDMA director general said that the Authority was on high alert on the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

He said there were clear instructions from the chief minister regarding the safety of life and property of citizens.

However, the citizens should also cooperate with the administration in any emergency situation, he added.

Heavy rains, he said, were predicted for the next three days and the public should observe the precautions advised by the administration.

Citing that a landslide occurred on the Muree Expressway today, the PDMA DG urged the public to avoid unnecessary travel.

He said the Punjab government was assessing the damage, relief activities are underway. Rescue equipment had been provided to all relevant agencies.

He said this time the monsoon rains were longer and the administration was on alert to meet any eventuality.

“There is more rain than usual as Pakistan has been affected by climate change,” he added.

Speaking earlier in the meeting, Commissioner Khattak said that the administration across the Rawalpindi Division was ensuring the evacuation of people from risky areas under pre-emptive measures.

The district administrations and rescue agencies were monitoring the situation at all times and the citizens should cooperate so that any unexpected situation could be avoided, he added.

He urged the public to report any emergency situation immediately to Rescue 1122 or the district control room.