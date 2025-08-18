Grand Operation Announced Against Encroachments On Water Channels In Abbottabad
Sumaira FH Published August 18, 2025 | 08:19 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) Former Speaker of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani, and Member of National Assembly, Ali Khan Jadoon, have announced that a grand operation will be launched against encroachments established on water channels in Abbottabad to prevent possible damages from the recent torrential rains.
Addressing a press conference at Abbottabad Press Club, they said a three-day deadline has been issued for the removal of encroachments. A committee headed by the Commissioner Hazara and a sub-committee supervised by the CEO Cantonment board will identify illegal structures, after which action will be taken strictly on merit. “We cannot allow the entire city to be destroyed because of a few individuals. Water channels of 40 feet have been reduced to just 10 feet,” they stressed.
The leaders said the problem of encroachments has persisted for the past four decades, and those responsible for allowing such constructions would also be held accountable. They added that Abbottabad’s geographical layout makes it highly vulnerable to flooding, and the drainage system has been severely damaged by illegal structures.
They emphasized that all politicians and departments are now united to resolve the issue once and for all. “Due to encroachments, water has entered homes, causing millions in losses and increasing people’s hardships every day,” they noted.
Both leaders pledged that no recommendations would be accepted, no injustice would be done, and that the operation was essential for the safety and survival of future generations.
