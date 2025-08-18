- Home
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Visits Historic ‘Red Stone Building’ Of Yokohama, Japan
Sumaira FH Published August 18, 2025 | 08:14 PM
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, on the first day of her official visit to Japan, visited the historic ‘Yokohama Red Brick Warehouse,’ now known as the ‘Newport Pier Bonded Warehouse’ due to its location along the port
During the visit, the CM toured various sections of the warehouse, including a community welfare center dedicated to teaching skills to children, said a handout issued here on Monday.
The CM observed children engaged in creative activities such as paper crafting and other skill-based projects. The children showcased their talents to her, which she appreciated and congratulated them on.
On the occasion, Maryam Nawaz said, “A model of community welfare is also being promoted in Punjab. We are adopting modern methods of education and skill development while ensuring facilities for children across the province.” She praised the efforts of the warehouse administration for their commendable initiatives.
Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Information Minister Azma Bokhari, Local Government Minister Zeeshan Rafique, Communication and Works Minister Malik Sohaib Ahmad Bharth, Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Special Education Sania Ashiq, and the Chief Secretary Punjab accompanied the Chief Minister during the visit.
