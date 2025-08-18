Open Menu

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Visits Historic ‘Red Stone Building’ Of Yokohama, Japan

Sumaira FH Published August 18, 2025 | 08:14 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif visits historic ‘Red Stone Building’ of Yokohama, Japan

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, on the first day of her official visit to Japan, visited the historic ‘Yokohama Red Brick Warehouse,’ now known as the ‘Newport Pier Bonded Warehouse’ due to its location along the port

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, on the first day of her official visit to Japan, visited the historic ‘Yokohama Red Brick Warehouse,’ now known as the ‘Newport Pier Bonded Warehouse’ due to its location along the port.

During the visit, the CM toured various sections of the warehouse, including a community welfare center dedicated to teaching skills to children, said a handout issued here on Monday.

The CM observed children engaged in creative activities such as paper crafting and other skill-based projects. The children showcased their talents to her, which she appreciated and congratulated them on.

On the occasion, Maryam Nawaz said, “A model of community welfare is also being promoted in Punjab. We are adopting modern methods of education and skill development while ensuring facilities for children across the province.” She praised the efforts of the warehouse administration for their commendable initiatives.

Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Information Minister Azma Bokhari, Local Government Minister Zeeshan Rafique, Communication and Works Minister Malik Sohaib Ahmad Bharth, Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Special Education Sania Ashiq, and the Chief Secretary Punjab accompanied the Chief Minister during the visit.

Recent Stories

UAE conducts 74th airdrop of aid over Gaza Strip u ..

UAE conducts 74th airdrop of aid over Gaza Strip under 'Birds of Goodness'

15 minutes ago
 Higher Organising Committee announces 2025 Huairou ..

Higher Organising Committee announces 2025 Huairou Great Wall Marathon & Zayed C ..

30 minutes ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif visits h ..

46 seconds ago
 PDMA DG visits Nullah Leh to review measures to co ..

PDMA DG visits Nullah Leh to review measures to cope with flooding

47 seconds ago
 CM vows to adopt Japanese waste treatment technolo ..

CM vows to adopt Japanese waste treatment technology in Punjab

49 seconds ago
 Pakistani siblings mark UN WHD-2025 with heart-wre ..

Pakistani siblings mark UN WHD-2025 with heart-wrenching plea for Gaza’s child ..

50 seconds ago
Mohsin Naqvi pays surprise visit to NADRA Center, ..

Mohsin Naqvi pays surprise visit to NADRA Center, passport office

52 seconds ago
 UAE upholds humanitarian commitment on World Human ..

UAE upholds humanitarian commitment on World Humanitarian Day: Theyab bin Mohame ..

60 minutes ago
 Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah reviews p ..

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah reviews preparations for monsoon rains

7 minutes ago
 Shopkeeper killed in Karachi firing

Shopkeeper killed in Karachi firing

7 minutes ago
 Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister (DPM/FM), S ..

Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister (DPM/FM), Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar meet ..

7 minutes ago
 IHC serves notices to religious ministry in petiti ..

IHC serves notices to religious ministry in petition against private Hajj quota

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan