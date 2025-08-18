Open Menu

CM Vows To Adopt Japanese Waste Treatment Technology In Punjab

Faizan Hashmi Published August 18, 2025 | 08:14 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has said that Japan’s advanced technology and methods will be utilized for sewage and waste management in Punjab.

On her official visit to Japan, the chief minister visited the country’s largest wastewater treatment facilities in Asahi, Yokohama City, Kanagawa, Washimaku, and Yodogawa, said a handout issued here on Monday.

She was given a comprehensive briefing on garbage collection, wastewater treatment, and waste disposal systems in Japan. Officials informed her that Yokohama, Japan’s second-largest city, treats 1.5 million liters of wastewater daily through its Solid Waste and Wastewater Treatment Plant.

The facility also operates several plants that generate energy from waste, which is then used to power heating systems for local residents.

The CM was further apprised that Yokohama’s waste management system separates recyclable materials through advanced automated processes, making the city a global model of environmental sustainability despite its industrial profile.

Commending Japan’s high standards, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said, “Yokohama’s environmental and urban development model will be implemented in Punjab. By adopting Japanese technology, we aim to modernize sewage and waste treatment, generate clean energy, and ensure a sustainable future for our people.”

