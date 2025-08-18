Polio eradication drive to begin from September 1, HPV vaccination from September 15

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A meeting of the district polio eradication committee was held on Monday at Shehbaz Hall under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Zain-ul-Abidin Memon. SSP Hyderabad Adeel Chandio, relevant officials, departmental representatives and district authorities attended the session

During the meeting, participants were briefed about the upcoming polio eradication campaign scheduled from September 1 to 7, 2025, during tis drive children under five years of age will be administered anti-polio drops. Officials also informed that the Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) vaccination drive will commence on September 15.

Addressing the meeting, DC Memon said that the polio eradication campaign was a national responsibility and no negligence will be tolerated.

He directed officials to closely monitor the movement of people coming from other districts to prevent the spread of the virus.

He further directed that during the rainy season, special attention must be paid to densely populated areas to ensure no child is left unvaccinated. Departments were urged to extend maximum support to field teams, while officers and teams showing outstanding performance will be awarded.

Reaffirming the district administration’s commitment, the DC said that with effective strategy and joint efforts, polio can be completely eradicated. He stressed the need for effective coverage in all union councils and timely submission of performance reports.