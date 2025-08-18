PDMA DG Visits Nullah Leh To Review Measures To Cope With Flooding
Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab, Director General Irfan Ali Kathia on Monday visited Nullah Leh to review the measures in the wake of expected flooding due to torrential rains, including its cleaning
Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Hassan Waqar Cheema and Water and Sanitation Management Agency Managing Director Muhammad Saleem briefed the PDMA DG about the measures taken to cope with flooding.
It was told that cleaning of the Nullah Leh was going on in a phased manner, while its adjacent drains were also being monitored.
The PDMA DG was informed that the WASA teams had been deployed in low-lying areas with heavy machinery. Special teams had been formed for drainage of rainwater. The leaves of WASA staff had been cancelled.
It was told that the WASA was fully ready to deal with emergency situation.
The PDMA DG expressed satisfaction over the arrangements made by the Rawalpindi administration to cope any situation in view of the rains.
He directed all institutions, including WASA, to remain on high alert.
