KP Health Dept ramps up medical response in flood-hit districts

On the directives of Health Advisor, Ihtesham Ali the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department has intensified its emergency medical response across flood-affected districts, deploying medical teams and dispatching essential supplies

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) On the directives of Health Advisor, Ihtesham Ali the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department has intensified its emergency medical response across flood-affected districts, deploying medical teams and dispatching essential supplies.

Medical teams from Khyber Teaching Hospital and Bacha Khan Medical Complex, Swabi are actively engaged in field operations, running medical camps in severely impacted areas.

Additionally, trucks loaded with medicines and medical equipment have been dispatched from Hayat Medical Complex and Lady Reading Hospital to support relief efforts.

In coordination with international partners, including the World Health Organization (WHO), UNICEF, and the International Medical Corps, emergency medical consignments have been sent to Buner and Shangla.

The supplies include painkillers, fever and infection medications, antibiotics, vaccines, IV solutions, ORS, sanitation kits, and diagnostic tools.

The International Medical Corps has donated medicines worth over PKR 2 million, which were handed over to the Health Department in the presence of Advisor Ehtesham Ali and Secretary Health Shahidullah.

The Health Department has established 289 medical camps across affected districts. In Gadoon, Swabi, a cloudburst prompted a swift response, with instructions issued to the District Health Officer (DHO) to manage the situation.

Speaking to the media, Advisor Ihtesham Ali confirmed that alerts have been issued across all districts and disease surveillance has been activated under the Integrated Disease Surveillance and Response System (IDSRS).

According to the latest departmental report, 442 cases of infectious diseases were reported in the last 24 hours, raising the total to 822 cases.

The most common ailments include diarrhea, skin infections, eye infections, mental health issues, hypertension, diabetes, and incidents of snake and dog bites. A notable rise in diarrhea and skin diseases has been linked to poor sanitation following the floods.

So far, 32 medical camps have treated 1,820 patients, while 7,447 individuals have received medical assistance. The report also notes 334 deaths and 329 injuries, including 45 deaths and 33 injuries in the past 24 hours. No fatalities due to infectious diseases have been reported.

However, 42 health facilities have been partially damaged and 4 completely destroyed, posing challenges to healthcare access.

The Health Department continues to monitor the situation closely, with Advisor Ihtesham Ali personally overseeing operations from the control room.