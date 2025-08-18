Mohsin Naqvi Pays Surprise Visit To NADRA Center, Passport Office
Sumaira FH Published August 18, 2025 | 08:14 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi paid a surprise visit to NADRA Center Kot Abdul Malik and Passport Office Shahdara on Monday. He reviewed the process of issuing CNICs, other documents, and passports.
NADRA Center Kot Abdul Malik was closed due to renovation, while two mobile vans were present but the internet was down and long queues of citizens were seen. NADRA staff informed that the reason for the queues was the system outage.
Citizens complained that proper guidance was not available on the helpline. Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi listened to the issues of citizens who had come for CNICs and issued on-the-spot instructions for resolving their issues. He also directed to resolve the internet issue.
Interior Minister said that as the facility of making CNICs is available at every center, the asking citizens to go to another center is unacceptable.
He directed that the Kot Abdul Malik center be made operational at the earliest. At the Passport Office Shahdara, the Interior Minister heard the issues of citizens and inquired about the process of passport issuance.
Citizens complained about delays in passport delivery. Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi expressed displeasure after seeing files and papers at the office and ordered all records to be digitized immediately. He directed that passport delivery must be ensured within the stipulated time.
Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi highlighted that citizens can get passports from any passport center. He said that making them run from one center to another is intolerable. He also stated that a policy is being prepared for the issuance of passports for children whose fathers are residing abroad.
