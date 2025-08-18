Mohsin Naqvi pays surprise visits to NADRA Centre, Shahdara Passport Office

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Monday paid a surprise visit to the NADRA Centre in Kot Abdul Malik and the Passport Office in Shahdara, reviewing the procedures for issuing CNICs, passports and other official documents

At the Kot Abdul Malik NADRA Centre, operations were halted due to ongoing renovation work. Two mobile service vans were stationed outside, but an internet outage had rendered them non-functional, resulting in long queues of citizens. NADRA staff cited the system outage as the cause of the delays. Citizens also complained about the lack of proper guidance on the helpline.

Minister Naqvi listened to the grievances of those waiting and issued immediate instructions to resolve their issues. He also ordered that the internet connectivity problem be addressed without delay. Emphasising the importance of accessibility, he stated that redirecting citizens to other centres is unacceptable and directed that the Kot Abdul Malik centre be made operational as soon as possible.

Later, at the Shahdara Passport Office, the minister met with citizens and inquired about the passport issuance process. Complaints were raised regarding delays in passport delivery. Expressing dissatisfaction with the disorganised state of physical records, Minister Naqvi ordered the immediate digitisation of all files. He further instructed that passport delivery timelines must be strictly adhered to.

The Interior Minister reiterated that citizens should be able to obtain passports from any centre, and forcing them to visit multiple locations is intolerable. He also mentioned that a policy is being developed to facilitate the issuance of passports for children whose fathers are living abroad.