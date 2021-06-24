COVID-19: Psychologists asked to prepare recommendations to overcome depression in people

MIRPUR [AJK]] (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan Thursday called upon the psychologists to prepare their detailed recommendations for the national organizations to get rid of the people from depression and to guide them to reduce their psychological effects in the wake of coronavirus.

Addressing a webinar on "psychological impacts of corona pandemic" organized by the University of Rawalakot-Poonch, he said due to loss of lives, being quarantined at hospitals and homes, loss of business, job, and employment, hundreds of thousands of people had been in trauma and under mental stress.

He asserted that as psychological therapy could not be provided individually, it was obligatory for the medical experts, psychologists, and social scientists to guide the people in the right direction to save them from suffering from negative impacts.

The state president appreciated the University of Poonch-Rawalakot for holding the webinar in an effort to create awareness of this critical humane issue.

"We must not forget that this pandemic has caused more psychological and mental issues than the medical problems, and efforts are being made to resolve them as was being done in the case of medical problems," he added.

He urged the universities of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir to continue to hold such seminars and document the opinion of experts and share them with the health experts and other related national organizations and policymakers.

At the same time, he maintained, the universities should start counseling sessions for the students and ensure physical and virtual participation of the students in them to create awareness about the psychological and mental stress among them.

Earlier, in his opening address, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Poonch-Rawalakot Prof Dr Rasool Jan thanked the state president Sardar Masood Khan for proposing to participate in the webinar on this important issue.

The webinar was also addressed by the Dean Faculty of Social Sciences Prof Dr Imtiaz Hussain, Director Institute of Clinical Psychology University of Karachi Prof Dr Uzma Ali, prof Dr Saubia Aftab and Prof Dr Suleman Shehzad of the University of Karachi.