CPO Steps Up Security Arrangements For Chinese Engineers, Experts
Muhammad Irfan Published March 27, 2024 | 07:24 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) City Police Officer Sadiq Ali on Wednesday visited the residences of Chinese engineers and experts and reviewed security arrangements for their protection.
During the visit, the CPO discussed security arrangements and other related matters with Chinese engineers and experts and said that they could call police any time for any facility they needed anywhere, a police spokesman said.
Sadiq Ali said that smart and active policemen have been deployed for Chinese experts’ security while patrolling police have also been ordered to ensure frequent patrolling.
The CPO acknowledged the role of Chinese engineers and experts from varied sectors in the country’s infrastructure development, adding that their protection was the police’s prime responsibility and promised to take all measures required for their safety.
