CPWB Rescues Minor Maid

Thu 09th July 2020 | 10:20 PM

CPWB rescues minor maid

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :Child Protection & Welfare Bureau (CPWB) on Thursday rescued a minor maid who was tortured by the house owner.

CPWB Chairperson Sarah Ahmed said that eight-year-old Sana had been working in the house of Hamad Razain Wapda Town area for seven months who allegedly used to torture the girl.

Today, she said, Hamad tortured the girl on allegation of stealing milk and the violence was reported by a citizen on the Child Helpline-1121.

Chairperson said that strict action would be taken against the accused and an FIR would also be registered. She said that the girl would soon be presented in Child Protection Court.

