Crackdown on drugs, liquor dealers in Muzaffargarh

Muzaffargarh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) Police launched a successful crackdown against drug and liquor dealers in the Sinawan area, recovering over one kilogram of hashish, 140 litres of liquor, and 140 litres of raw liquor.

Several suspects were arrested and cases registered against them.

According to a police spokesperson, Station House Officer (SHO) of Sinawan Police Station, along with his team, apprehended suspect Nadir Hussain and recovered 1,060 grams of hashish from his possession.

In a separate operation targeting bootleggers, the team arrested Muhammad Imran, son of Nusrat, and seized 120 litres of liquor, 140 litres of raw alcohol (lehan), and an active distillation setup.

Another suspect, Muhammad Imran, son of Manzoor, was also taken into custody with 20 litres of liquor in his possession. All the accused have been booked under relevant sections and placed behind bars.

Police said operations will continue to curb the menace of drugs and illegal alcohol in the region.