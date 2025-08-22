Open Menu

Minister Of State For Finance Bilal Azhar Kayani Stresses Collective Approach To National Challenges

Umer Jamshaid Published August 22, 2025 | 11:44 PM

Minister of State for Finance Bilal Azhar Kayani stresses collective approach to national challenges

Minister of State for Finance Bilal Azhar Kayani on Friday said that Pakistan faces common national challenges which require a collective approach from both the federal and provincial governments

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2025) Minister of State for Finance Bilal Azhar Kayani on Friday said that Pakistan faces common national challenges which require a collective approach from both the Federal and provincial governments.

Improving overall governance and ensuring fiscal sustainability must be treated as a shared responsibility, he said while talking to a private news channel.

“We have to achieve a common goal where both federal and provincial governments are able to fulfill their responsibilities without creating difficulties for citizens,” he added.

The minister further said that availability of funds, better coordination, and joint efforts were essential for improving service delivery and addressing people’s needs.

Responding to a question regarding the creation of new provinces, he said that no such proposal was under discussion at the government level so far.

However, he said that in his personal opinion, any idea that could help achieve consensus and secure a better future for the country’s youth should be positively explored.

Recent Stories

UAE condemns terrorist attacks in Colombia

UAE condemns terrorist attacks in Colombia

28 seconds ago
 Minister of State for Finance Bilal Azhar Kayani s ..

Minister of State for Finance Bilal Azhar Kayani stresses collective approach to ..

1 minute ago
 57 suspects held in 24 hours in Lahore

57 suspects held in 24 hours in Lahore

19 minutes ago
 CHF convenes policy dialogue on climate justice fo ..

CHF convenes policy dialogue on climate justice following landmark ICJ ruling

18 minutes ago
 Punishment being awarded to PTI activists for invo ..

Punishment being awarded to PTI activists for involvement in May 9 riots: Adviso ..

19 minutes ago
 Crackdown on illegal agencies, substandard product ..

Crackdown on illegal agencies, substandard products launched in Attock

30 minutes ago
Tahira Aurangzeb inspects anti-dengue campaign in ..

Tahira Aurangzeb inspects anti-dengue campaign in Rawalpindi

30 minutes ago
 HPV Vaccination Campaign to protect young girls in ..

HPV Vaccination Campaign to protect young girls in Mirpurkhas

30 minutes ago
 US-based Kashmiris stage protest demonstration see ..

US-based Kashmiris stage protest demonstration seeking early release of JKLF Sup ..

30 minutes ago
 NPC holds ceremony to honor Ghazala Habib for high ..

NPC holds ceremony to honor Ghazala Habib for highlighting Kashmir cause globall ..

30 minutes ago
 Polio eradication campaign to kick off soon in Mir ..

Polio eradication campaign to kick off soon in Mirpurkhas

59 minutes ago
 53 criminals including 5 POs arrested

53 criminals including 5 POs arrested

59 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan