- Home
- Pakistan
- Minister of State for Finance Bilal Azhar Kayani stresses collective approach to national challenges
Minister Of State For Finance Bilal Azhar Kayani Stresses Collective Approach To National Challenges
Umer Jamshaid Published August 22, 2025 | 11:44 PM
Minister of State for Finance Bilal Azhar Kayani on Friday said that Pakistan faces common national challenges which require a collective approach from both the federal and provincial governments
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2025) Minister of State for Finance Bilal Azhar Kayani on Friday said that Pakistan faces common national challenges which require a collective approach from both the Federal and provincial governments.
Improving overall governance and ensuring fiscal sustainability must be treated as a shared responsibility, he said while talking to a private news channel.
“We have to achieve a common goal where both federal and provincial governments are able to fulfill their responsibilities without creating difficulties for citizens,” he added.
The minister further said that availability of funds, better coordination, and joint efforts were essential for improving service delivery and addressing people’s needs.
Responding to a question regarding the creation of new provinces, he said that no such proposal was under discussion at the government level so far.
However, he said that in his personal opinion, any idea that could help achieve consensus and secure a better future for the country’s youth should be positively explored.
Recent Stories
UAE condemns terrorist attacks in Colombia
Minister of State for Finance Bilal Azhar Kayani stresses collective approach to ..
57 suspects held in 24 hours in Lahore
CHF convenes policy dialogue on climate justice following landmark ICJ ruling
Punishment being awarded to PTI activists for involvement in May 9 riots: Adviso ..
Crackdown on illegal agencies, substandard products launched in Attock
Tahira Aurangzeb inspects anti-dengue campaign in Rawalpindi
HPV Vaccination Campaign to protect young girls in Mirpurkhas
US-based Kashmiris stage protest demonstration seeking early release of JKLF Sup ..
NPC holds ceremony to honor Ghazala Habib for highlighting Kashmir cause globall ..
Polio eradication campaign to kick off soon in Mirpurkhas
53 criminals including 5 POs arrested
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Minister of State for Finance Bilal Azhar Kayani stresses collective approach to national challenges1 minute ago
-
57 suspects held in 24 hours in Lahore19 minutes ago
-
CHF convenes policy dialogue on climate justice following landmark ICJ ruling18 minutes ago
-
Punishment being awarded to PTI activists for involvement in May 9 riots: Advisor to Prime Minister ..19 minutes ago
-
Crackdown on illegal agencies, substandard products launched in Attock30 minutes ago
-
Tahira Aurangzeb inspects anti-dengue campaign in Rawalpindi30 minutes ago
-
HPV Vaccination Campaign to protect young girls in Mirpurkhas30 minutes ago
-
NPC holds ceremony to honor Ghazala Habib for highlighting Kashmir cause globally30 minutes ago
-
Polio eradication campaign to kick off soon in Mirpurkhas59 minutes ago
-
53 criminals including 5 POs arrested59 minutes ago
-
HPV Vaccination Campaign to protect young girls59 minutes ago
-
NDMA, Punjab authorities begin evacuation along river Sutlej amid rising flood threat59 minutes ago