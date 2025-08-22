Minister of State for Finance Bilal Azhar Kayani stresses collective approach to national challenges

Minister of State for Finance Bilal Azhar Kayani on Friday said that Pakistan faces common national challenges which require a collective approach from both the federal and provincial governments

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2025) Minister of State for Finance Bilal Azhar Kayani on Friday said that Pakistan faces common national challenges which require a collective approach from both the Federal and provincial governments.

Improving overall governance and ensuring fiscal sustainability must be treated as a shared responsibility, he said while talking to a private news channel.

“We have to achieve a common goal where both federal and provincial governments are able to fulfill their responsibilities without creating difficulties for citizens,” he added.

The minister further said that availability of funds, better coordination, and joint efforts were essential for improving service delivery and addressing people’s needs.

Responding to a question regarding the creation of new provinces, he said that no such proposal was under discussion at the government level so far.

However, he said that in his personal opinion, any idea that could help achieve consensus and secure a better future for the country’s youth should be positively explored.