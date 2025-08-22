Open Menu

UAE Condemns Terrorist Attacks In Colombia

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 22, 2025 | 11:45 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Aug, 2025) The United Arab Emirates has condemned in the strongest terms the terrorist attacks that occurred in several areas of the Republic of Colombia, which resulted in the deaths and injuries of dozens of civilians and law enforcement personnel.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) reaffirmed the UAE’s strong condemnation of these criminal acts and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at undermining security and stability.

The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, and to the government and people of Colombia over these cowardly attacks, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.

UAE condemns terrorist attacks in Colombia

