SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2023 ) :Kotli Loharan police claimed to have arrested three drug peddlers with narcotics here on Friday.

According to police spokesperson,SHO Kotli Loharan police station along with police team raid and detained a drug peddler Nisar Ahmed, Abdul Rauf and Asghar with narcotics.

Police also recovered 4.490kg hashish.

Police have sent the accused behind the bars.