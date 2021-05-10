CTD nabs alleged terrorist in peshawar

Another alleged terrorist wanted to Bannu police in a suicide attack on Counter Terrorism Department was arrested on Monday, said CTD police official

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2021 ) :Another alleged terrorist wanted to Bannu police in a suicide attack on Counter Terrorism Department was arrested on Monday, said CTD police official.

The alleged terrorist identified Hazrat Ali alias Chig Hafiz was also wanted to police in several other cases and the provincial government had set Rs 2 million as his head money.

The CTD official further informed that three associates of Hazrat Ali alias Chag Hafiz had been arrested two days ago.