CTD officials inspect Daraban terror attack scene

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2023) Additional IGP Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shaukat Abbas along with District Police Officer Dera Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani, SP Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Dera Asif Mehmood Niazi and other officers here on Thursday inspected the scene of terrorist attack in Daraban area of Dera Ismail Khan.

On this occasion, all the aspects and causes of the terror attack and the damages caused by the attack were discussed and reviewed.

DPO Dera Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani briefed Additional IG CTD Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shaukat Abbas on various aspects of the incident.

At least 25 army personnel were martyred and several injured in two separate terrorist attacks in Dera Ismail Khan in the wee hours of Tuesday.

Police officials also inspected the various parts of the police station building which was affected by the attack of the terrorists.