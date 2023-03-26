CTO urges motorists to display patience especially Iftar

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2023 ) :Chief Traffic Officer CTO Taimoor Khan on Sunday urged road users to show patience and avoid rash driving during Ramzan ul Mubarrak, especially before 'Iftar'.

In a statement issued here, he said everyone wants to reach their destination on time but this race ultimately led to fatal accidents.

He further said that most of the accidents during Ramzan reported before 'Iftar' were due to the impatient attitude of drivers.

Therefore, the CTO appealed to the citizens, especially the motorists to show patience and never lose their temper while commuting just before 'Iftar'.

City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi has also constituted a special squad to prevent one wheeling during the holy month of Ramzan ul Mubarrak. CTP has formed special squads of 70 personnel to crack down against one-wheeling across the city. While, special pickets have also been established on important highways where strict action will be taken against the perpetrators of one-wheeling without discrimination.