CTP conducts anti-tinted glasses campaign

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2021 ) :City Traffic Police takes action against 1273 more people over using tinted glasses in their vehicles during last two weeks in the city, said a press release issued here on Tuesday.

During operation against tinted glasses, Traffic Police under the supervision of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO), Abbas Majeed Khan Marwat also carried out an awareness campaign against the use of tinted glasses removed tinted glasses 1273 motorcars. Traffic Police also warned them against the use of tinted glasses in future.

CTO Abbas Majeed Khan Marwat has urged the people for implementation of traffic laws in letter and spirit and warned violators of stern action.

He further said that operation against the use of tinted glasses in vehicles will continue and directed traffic police personnel for further acceleration of the operation.

He has further directed the traffic authorities against showing any leniency to anyone in this regard and termed the use of tinted glasses in vehicles intolerable offense.