UrduPoint.com

CTP Conducts Anti-tinted Glasses Campaign

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 14th September 2021 | 07:38 PM

CTP conducts anti-tinted glasses campaign

City Traffic Police takes action against 1273 more people over using tinted glasses in their vehicles during last two weeks in the city, said a press release issued here on Tuesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2021 ) :City Traffic Police takes action against 1273 more people over using tinted glasses in their vehicles during last two weeks in the city, said a press release issued here on Tuesday.

During operation against tinted glasses, Traffic Police under the supervision of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO), Abbas Majeed Khan Marwat also carried out an awareness campaign against the use of tinted glasses removed tinted glasses 1273 motorcars. Traffic Police also warned them against the use of tinted glasses in future.

CTO Abbas Majeed Khan Marwat has urged the people for implementation of traffic laws in letter and spirit and warned violators of stern action.

He further said that operation against the use of tinted glasses in vehicles will continue and directed traffic police personnel for further acceleration of the operation.

He has further directed the traffic authorities against showing any leniency to anyone in this regard and termed the use of tinted glasses in vehicles intolerable offense.

Related Topics

Police Vehicles Traffic

Recent Stories

Islamabad Electric Supply Company issues power sus ..

Islamabad Electric Supply Company issues power suspension programme

1 minute ago
 Pakistan-Russia close coordination, consultations ..

Pakistan-Russia close coordination, consultations on evolving Afghan situation c ..

1 minute ago
 RPO holds 'Khuli Kutchery' to address grievances o ..

RPO holds 'Khuli Kutchery' to address grievances of citizens

1 minute ago
 SIBA conducts recruitment test for the post of JES ..

SIBA conducts recruitment test for the post of JEST

15 minutes ago
 Pakistan, New Zealand teams attend training sessio ..

Pakistan, New Zealand teams attend training sessions

15 minutes ago
 Drug peddler held; 1250 grams Marijuana recovered

Drug peddler held; 1250 grams Marijuana recovered

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.