CTP educates citizens to ensure safety of road users

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :Education Wing of City Traffic Police (CTP) on Tuesday delivered lectures and distributed pamphlets at different terminals of public service vehicles in the city and also educated the road users on different roads.

According to In-charge CTP education Wing, Inspector Asif Mirza, the Education Wing on the special directives of chief traffic officer, (CTO) Rawalpindi was educating the drivers of PSV and other road users about traffic rules and road safety.

He said, Education Wing of CTP under a traffic awareness campaign was delivering lectures and distributing pamphlets at different terminals of public service vehicles and roads in the city.

He said, the citizens particularly drivers were being given tips about lane/line discipline, traffic rules, road safety and advantages of keeping to the correct lanes.

The drivers should follow traffic rules, he said adding, the campaign was started to acquaint the people with traffic laws while inculcating better traffic sense among them.

He said, CTP was making efforts to maintain traffic discipline on the roads and involving the community in eliminating traffic violations.

Asif Mirza said, Education Wing of Traffic police had been making efforts to spread awareness so that the road journey could be made safe and sound.