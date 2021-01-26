UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CTP Educates Citizens To Ensure Safety Of Road Users

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 26th January 2021 | 03:40 PM

CTP educates citizens to ensure safety of road users

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :Education Wing of City Traffic Police (CTP) on Tuesday delivered lectures and distributed pamphlets at different terminals of public service vehicles in the city and also educated the road users on different roads.

According to In-charge CTP education Wing, Inspector Asif Mirza, the Education Wing on the special directives of chief traffic officer, (CTO) Rawalpindi was educating the drivers of PSV and other road users about traffic rules and road safety.

He said, Education Wing of CTP under a traffic awareness campaign was delivering lectures and distributing pamphlets at different terminals of public service vehicles and roads in the city.

He said, the citizens particularly drivers were being given tips about lane/line discipline, traffic rules, road safety and advantages of keeping to the correct lanes.

The drivers should follow traffic rules, he said adding, the campaign was started to acquaint the people with traffic laws while inculcating better traffic sense among them.

He said, CTP was making efforts to maintain traffic discipline on the roads and involving the community in eliminating traffic violations.

Asif Mirza said, Education Wing of Traffic police had been making efforts to spread awareness so that the road journey could be made safe and sound.

Related Topics

Police Education Vehicles Road Traffic Rawalpindi

Recent Stories

UAE announces 3,601 new COVID-19 cases, 3,890 reco ..

30 minutes ago

EGA completes major periodic refurbishment of Al T ..

30 minutes ago

Fazl, Zardari agree to speed up anti-govt  move

44 minutes ago

China's Tianjin targets 6 pct annual GDP growth fo ..

41 minutes ago

Indonesia passes one million coronavirus cases

41 minutes ago

Conte Tells Council of Ministers Plans to Go to Pr ..

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.