CTP Launch Operation Against Illegal Jumma Bazaar On Murree Road

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 23, 2023 | 05:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) on the directives of City Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Tamoor Khan here on Friday launched an operation against illegal Jumma Bazaar on Murree Road and took action in accordance with the law against those violating the traffic rules.

According to a CTP spokesman, Incharge Traffic New Town Circle made special arrangements to ensure smooth flow of traffic on Murree Road near Chandni Chowk in Rehmanabad area, eliminate illegal Jumma Bazaar and wrong parking.

He informed that dozens of challan slips besides warnings were issued to the parking rules violators.

He said that strict action was taken against the violators adding, it would be ensured that illegal Jumma Bazaar of the vehicles would not be held on the roads adjacent to the Murree Road.

The CTO said that illegal Jumma Bazar of vehicles had been banned by the administration and if the vehicles were brought to the area for sale, they would be impounded in Police Stations.

