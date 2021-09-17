(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi's complaint cell is at the forefront of public service and CTP on the directives of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Rai Mazhar Iqbal is trying to ease traffic flow on the city roads.

According to a CTP spokesman, last month, 79 percent of the complaints received on the PM portal were resolved within shortest possible time frame while 81 percent of the citizens expressed satisfaction over the prompt resolution of their complaints.

Inspector Adeel In-charge of Complaints Cell on the special directives of Chief Traffic Officer Rawalpindi, Rai Mazhar Iqbal responded to the complaints received on PM portal and resolved 79% of the complaints.

During last month, the traffic police received total 147 complaints on the portal out of which 46 complaints were related to other departments which were forwarded to the departments concerned.

Rai Mazhar Iqbal appreciated the performance of the Complaints Cell and said that Allah Almighty has chosen us to serve the people and all out efforts should be made to resolve their complaints as soon as possible as per their satisfaction.

The response given by CTP Rawalpindi on the complaints also helped creating positive image about police.

The CTO said that CTP is face of the Punjab Police and traffic wardens are ambassadors of the police so the Traffic Wardens and CTP officers should be polite and well-mannered while dealing with the citizens and they should not leave patience while on duty.

Meanwhile, CTP on the directives of Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi Imran Ahmar is striving to improve flow of traffic on the city roads and utilizing all available resources to remove encroachments.

According to a CTP spokesman, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Traffic, New Town Circle Ali Rafique met with Chief Metropolitan Officer Ali Bukhari and representatives of the business community here the other day to improve the flow of traffic on Murree Road and Sadiqabad sector of New Town and eliminate encroachments.

Vice President Sadiqabad Haji Taj and General Secretary Rawalpindi Islamabad Business Union Arshad Usman Shami attended the meeting on behalf of the business community.

They assured the Chief Metropolitan Officer and DSP Traffic that the business community would cooperate fully with the traffic police and the metropolitan staff to improve the flow of traffic on Murree Road, Naz Cinema, Committee Chowk and Sadiqabad sector and eliminate encroachments.

DSP Traffic said that the encroachments set up by the shopkeepers not only disrupt the flow of traffic but also affect the beauty of the city and CTP in collaboration with Metropolitan is finalizing all the arrangements to launch grand operation against encroachments and all available resources would be utilized to remove encroachments and clear the roads to provide relief to the citizens.

