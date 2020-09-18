UrduPoint.com
Culture Dept And PTV Jointly Organize Pashtun Culture Day

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 18th September 2020 | 08:41 PM

Culture dept and PTV jointly organize Pashtun Culture Day

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2020 ) :The culture department, government of Balochistan in collaboration with Pakistan Television Quetta Center will organize a program regarding the Pashtun Culture Day on 23 September," official handout issued on Friday said.

As per the DGPR handout, on the directives of Minister for Culture and Tourism, Abdul Khaliq Hazara, Secretary Culture and Tourism Asghar Harifal finalized arrangements for the program to be held in connection with Pashtun Culture Day in the premises of ptv on 23 September, 8:00pm.

Director Culture Department assigned duties to the officers of culture department regarding the arrangements of Pashtun Culture Day's program.

A huge gathering comprising Pashtun youth is expected to witness the Culture program.

