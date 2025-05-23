Dacoit killed in exchange of fire with police

(@FahadShabbir)

RAHIM YAR KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) A dacoit here on Friday was killed in exchange of fire with a police team under jurisdiction of Airport Police station.

The Police spokesman said a police team of the City Police Station tried to check motorcycle riders on a check post, adding they opened fire on police team and fled from the scene.

The police team chased the suspects and an exchange of firing took place under limits Airport Police Station, he added.

The police spokesman said a dacoit identified as Irfan Khokar died during the encounter.

The police took a motorcycle and illegal weapons in its custody.

The police transferred the dead body to the hospital and registered a case.

