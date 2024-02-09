Danyal Chaudhary wins NA-57

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz candidate Danyal Chaudhry won the election for National Assembly constituency NA-57 Rawalpindi-IV by securing 83,331 votes.

According to the unofficial result of the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Samaya Tahir an independent candidate, who bagged 56,789 votes.

Voters' turn-out remained at 42.20 per cent.