Open Menu

Dar, Saudi FM Review Entire Gamut Of Deep-rooted, Fraternal Ties; Reaffirm To Strengthen Bilateral Cooperation

Faizan Hashmi Published May 23, 2025 | 12:10 PM

Dar, Saudi FM review entire gamut of deep-rooted, fraternal ties; reaffirm to strengthen bilateral cooperation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister (DPM/FM), Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Friday spoke with the Foreign Minister of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Prince Faisal bin Farhan.

The two leaders reviewed entire gamut of deep-rooted and fraternal ties between the two countries, a DPM's Office news release said.

They reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthen bilateral cooperation across all domains.

Both the dignitaries also exchanged views on current regional developments.

Recent Stories

Pension payments for May to be disbursed Tuesday: ..

Pension payments for May to be disbursed Tuesday: GPSSA

44 minutes ago
 UAE participates in meeting of GCC Housing Ministe ..

UAE participates in meeting of GCC Housing Ministers in Kuwait

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 May 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 May 2025

4 hours ago
 UN Chief strongly condemns killing of Israeli dipl ..

UN Chief strongly condemns killing of Israeli diplomats in US capital

10 hours ago
 'Make it in the Emirates' concludes with new indus ..

'Make it in the Emirates' concludes with new industrial projects valued over AED ..

12 hours ago
Iraq announces killing of terrorists in airstrike ..

Iraq announces killing of terrorists in airstrike north of Baghdad

12 hours ago
 Fresh bread returns to Gaza for first time in over ..

Fresh bread returns to Gaza for first time in over two months

12 hours ago
 UAE delivers key address for Arab Health Ministers ..

UAE delivers key address for Arab Health Ministers Council at World Health Assem ..

13 hours ago
 Pakistan Association Dubai sets Guinness World Rec ..

Pakistan Association Dubai sets Guinness World Record with UAE Flag made of 24,5 ..

13 hours ago
 Sheikha Fatima offers condolences to Honourable La ..

Sheikha Fatima offers condolences to Honourable Lady, Wife of Sultan of Oman, on ..

13 hours ago
 Fertiglobe eyes future growth with diverse project ..

Fertiglobe eyes future growth with diverse project portfolio across UAE, globall ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan