Dar, Saudi FM review entire gamut of deep-rooted, fraternal ties; reaffirm to strengthen bilateral cooperation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister (DPM/FM), Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Friday spoke with the Foreign Minister of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Prince Faisal bin Farhan.

The two leaders reviewed entire gamut of deep-rooted and fraternal ties between the two countries, a DPM's Office news release said.

They reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthen bilateral cooperation across all domains.

Both the dignitaries also exchanged views on current regional developments.