DBA convention on 25th

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2022 ) :The District Bar Association (DBA) will hold a convention at Quaid-e-Azam hall on June 25.

The presidents, secretaries of district,tehsil bars associations and Punjab bar council while traders, office bearers of the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry and political figures will participate in it.

Secretary District Bar Association Faisalabad Ch Yasir Hayyat Advocate said variousdemands would be highlighted during the convention.