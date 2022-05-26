UrduPoint.com

DC Assures Pragmatic Steps To End Child Labour

Faizan Hashmi Published May 26, 2022 | 07:31 PM

DC assures pragmatic steps to end child labour

Deputy Commissioner Tariq Saleem Marwat Thursday said that practical steps were being taken to end child labour in the district

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Tariq Saleem Marwat Thursday said that practical steps were being taken to end child labour in the district.

Presiding over a meeting of District Vigilance Committee here, he directed all departments to identify cases related to child labor and human trafficking, after which action would be taken as per law.

The DC urged all participants to collect and check the data and of minors working forcibly and without pay so that a legal action could be taken against the violators.

Earlier, the meeting discussed issues related to implementation of the decisions taken in the previous meeting and measures to be taken.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Relief and Human Rights Muhammad Abid, Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad Saqlian Saleem, Senior Inspector Mines and Minerals, Inspector Labor Muhammad Ali, District Public Prosecutor, Assistant Director Bait-ul-Maal, Representatives of Sangi Foundation, Sahil Organization, Assistant Director Labor Abdul Rehman, Social Welfare Officer Abbottabad and other officers attended the meeting.

