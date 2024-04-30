Open Menu

DC Chairs Meeting Regarding Elimination Of Encroachment

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 30, 2024 | 03:50 PM

DC chairs meeting regarding elimination of encroachment

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad, Shehryar Gul Memon Tuesday presided over a meeting regarding the elimination of encroachment from Nawabshah city.

Addressing the meeting, he said that in order to maintain the beauty of Nawabshah city and provide better transportation facilities to the people, vigorous actions were being taken to remove the encroachments from the city, for which the citizens and shopkeepers cooperation needed.

The deputy commissioner while giving instructions to the officers of Municipal Corporation and Assistant Commissioner Nawabshah said that an operation should be started to remove the encroachments from the hospital road and fines should be imposed against those who did not remove the encroachments.

He instructed the traffic police officer to appoint more personnel to maintain flow of traffic in the city and taking action against wrong parking.

The meeting was also attended by Mayor Municipal Cooperation Qazi Muhammad Rashid Bhatti, Additional Deputy Commissioner Dilshad Ahmed Imrani, Municipal Commissioner Abdul Razzaq Sheikh, Assistant Commissioner Nawab Shah Iqbal Ahmad Tanio and officers of Anti-encroachment Police, Police and Traffic Police.

APP/rzq/mwq

Related Topics

Police Martyrs Shaheed Road Traffic Rashid Nawabshah Abdul Razzaq From

Recent Stories

Mahira Khan delights at Arijit Singh’s concert i ..

Mahira Khan delights at Arijit Singh’s concert in Dubai

31 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs Celebrates World Intellectual Proper ..

Dubai Customs Celebrates World Intellectual Property Day, Honors Schools and Uni ..

1 hour ago
 vivo Reveals Durefishan Saleem as Brand Ambassador ..

Vivo Reveals Durefishan Saleem as Brand Ambassador for its Upcoming Y100 Smartph ..

1 hour ago
 FIA investigates alleged irregularities in tickets ..

FIA investigates alleged irregularities in tickets’ sale for PSL, int’l matc ..

2 hours ago
 IMF approves $1.1b final tranche for Pakistan

IMF approves $1.1b final tranche for Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Naseem Shah among others who registers for LPL 202 ..

Naseem Shah among others who registers for LPL 2024

3 hours ago
NAB withdraws LNG reference against Shahid Khaqan ..

NAB withdraws LNG reference against Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

4 hours ago
 Mohsin Naqvi to visit Karachi today

Mohsin Naqvi to visit Karachi today

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 April 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 April 2024

7 hours ago
 Wembanyama in France: NBA Spurs to play Pacers in ..

Wembanyama in France: NBA Spurs to play Pacers in Paris in January

16 hours ago
 Russian missile kills two in Ukraine's Odesa: gove ..

Russian missile kills two in Ukraine's Odesa: governor

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan