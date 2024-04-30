DC chairs meeting regarding elimination of encroachment

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad, Shehryar Gul Memon Tuesday presided over a meeting regarding the elimination of encroachment from Nawabshah city.

Addressing the meeting, he said that in order to maintain the beauty of Nawabshah city and provide better transportation facilities to the people, vigorous actions were being taken to remove the encroachments from the city, for which the citizens and shopkeepers cooperation needed.

The deputy commissioner while giving instructions to the officers of Municipal Corporation and Assistant Commissioner Nawabshah said that an operation should be started to remove the encroachments from the hospital road and fines should be imposed against those who did not remove the encroachments.

He instructed the traffic police officer to appoint more personnel to maintain flow of traffic in the city and taking action against wrong parking.

The meeting was also attended by Mayor Municipal Cooperation Qazi Muhammad Rashid Bhatti, Additional Deputy Commissioner Dilshad Ahmed Imrani, Municipal Commissioner Abdul Razzaq Sheikh, Assistant Commissioner Nawab Shah Iqbal Ahmad Tanio and officers of Anti-encroachment Police, Police and Traffic Police.

