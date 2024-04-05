DC chairs meeting to review Eid arrangements

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) A meeting was held at Shahbaz building to review law and order situation and other necessary arrangements on the occasion of Eid ul Fitr under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Tariq Qureshi on Friday.

During the meeting, the Deputy Commissioner directed the HMC officials to ensure cleanliness and cover open manholes before Eid. He also directed the police authorities to put in place an effective security plan to avoid any untoward incident. DC directed to improve the traffic arrangements to save the public from any kind of trouble.

He directed the Secretary Regional Transport Authority (RTA) to take action against the transporters charging extra fare to passengers on the occasion of Eid and ensure implementation of fixed fares.

The Deputy Commissioner also instructed the concerned officers to ensure the safety of the lives and property of the citizens visiting Al-Manzar, a recreational spot on the Indus River during Eid holidays and to ensure possible measures to avoid any untoward incident there.

He said that Section 144 will be enforced to ban bathing in the Indus River and other canals during the three days of Eid.

The meeting was attended by Additional Commissioner (ADC)-I Shahzad Ahmed, ADC-II Mehwish Aijaz, Municipal Commissioner Jam Zahoor Lakhan, Assistant Commissioner City Babar Saleh Rahpoto, AC Qasimabad Abdul Wahid Chana, AC Rural Anees Ahmed Abbasi and other relevant officers.