DC Chairs Meeting To Review Eid Arrangements
Umer Jamshaid Published April 08, 2024 | 07:00 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2024) Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Zahid Hussain Rind presided over a meeting to ensure cleanliness, security and other arrangements in the cities on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr that was held today in Darbar Hall of DC office.
The commissioner said that Eid-ul-Fitr is a big festival for Muslims on which the provision of municipal services to citizens should be ensured in every way. He said that a control room will be established to maintain contact with the concerned departments which will continue to work on the three days of Eid.
He further directed concerned officials to take measures for wastewater drainage and to drain dirty water so that citizens who offer Eid prayers do not face any problems.
The deputy commissioner (DC) while giving instructions to the in-charge of Rescue 1122, said that on the occasion the team should be prepared to deal with emergencies, while the health department should ensure the availability of doctors, paramedical staff and medicines in all the health centers of the district, while doctors should be made duty bound on the three days of Eid in the People's Medical Hospital.
DC while giving instructions to the officers of the police department said that better security arrangements should be made on the occasion of Chand Raat and Eid-ul-Fitr to ensure the safety of the lives and property of the citizens while the flow of traffic should be maintained to save the citizens from suffering.
On this occasion, Mayor Municipal Corporation Qazi Muhammad Rashid Bhatti and Municipal Commissioner Abdul Razzaq Sheikh informed about the cleanliness situation and mosquito spray in Nawabshah. While the officers of other town committees also informed DC about cleanliness and other arrangements in the cities.
District Health Officer Dr. Asadullah Dahri, MSPMC Hospital Dr. Yar Ali Jamali, District Manager PPHI Muhammad Besides Arif Abbasi, Deputy Director Information Ghulam Abbas Gorahu, officers of Police, education, Health, Public Health, Revenue, Municipal and Town officer and all related departments were present.
Recent Stories
Shahid Khaqan Abbasi approaches ECP for registration of his own party
Punjab College clinch victory in tournament final
Pakistan, KSA vow to fast-tracking $5b Saudi investment in Pakistan
PM Shehbaz performs Umrah, prays for country’s prosperity
President Zardari to address joint parliament on April 16
Pak vs NZ: Tickets’ sale opens across Pakistan today
Enthusiasts eagerly await total solar eclipse in North America
Always Up-to-Date: Enjoy the Latest Android Updates on Your Infinix NOTE 40 Seri ..
PSX witnesses rise as KSE-100 benchmark surges by 0.9 per cent
Pakistan’s likely squad for upcoming T20I series against New Zealand
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia reaffirm common resolve to further strengthen ties
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 April 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Anti-Polio drops to be administered during Eid9 minutes ago
-
Police finalizes security plan for Eid-Ul-Fitar9 minutes ago
-
Eid shopping reaches its peak in city markets9 minutes ago
-
Depts get three months to strengthen service delivery thru IT9 minutes ago
-
NTDC to ensure uninterrupted power supply on Eid-ul-Fitr9 minutes ago
-
Over 60% population residing disaster-prone lacks knowledge on catastrophic climate impacts: Report19 minutes ago
-
1085 vehicles inspected, fines imposed19 minutes ago
-
DC imposes ban on aerial firing, other activities on Eid holidays29 minutes ago
-
Food authority releases performance report for month of Ramadan39 minutes ago
-
Schedule for inter part -II first annual exam released39 minutes ago
-
Dozen gas connections disconnected over theft, other violations39 minutes ago
-
Farooq Shaikhani emphasizes pivotal role of private sector to revitalize institutions39 minutes ago