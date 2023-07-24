DC, DPO visits Uch Sharif to inspect security arrangements

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa along with District Police Officer (DPO) Syed Muhammad Abbas visited various areas of Uch Sharif to review arrangements for Majalis and processions

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa along with District Police Officer (DPO) Syed Muhammad Abbas visited various areas of Uch Sharif to review arrangements for Majalis and processions.

Assistant Commissioner Ahmadpur East Ahmad Nadeem Hashmi briefed both officers about security and other arrangements. They inspected the routes of the processions and sites of Majalis. They directed concerned officers to maintain law and order during Muharram-ul-Haram.