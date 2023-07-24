Open Menu

DC, DPO Visits Uch Sharif To Inspect Security Arrangements

Sumaira FH Published July 24, 2023 | 07:48 PM

DC, DPO visits Uch Sharif to inspect security arrangements

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa along with District Police Officer (DPO) Syed Muhammad Abbas visited various areas of Uch Sharif to review arrangements for Majalis and processions

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa along with District Police Officer (DPO) Syed Muhammad Abbas visited various areas of Uch Sharif to review arrangements for Majalis and processions.

Assistant Commissioner Ahmadpur East Ahmad Nadeem Hashmi briefed both officers about security and other arrangements. They inspected the routes of the processions and sites of Majalis. They directed concerned officers to maintain law and order during Muharram-ul-Haram.

Related Topics

Police Law And Order Bahawalpur Ahmadpur East

Recent Stories

Sindh govt will never allow mining of Granite in K ..

Sindh govt will never allow mining of Granite in Karoonjhar in view of people's ..

4 minutes ago
 RDA generates Rs 903.13 mln revenue during last fi ..

RDA generates Rs 903.13 mln revenue during last fiscal year

4 minutes ago
 TT Singh wins Futsal championship

TT Singh wins Futsal championship

1 minute ago
 IUB, Organic Pakistan join hands for promoting urb ..

IUB, Organic Pakistan join hands for promoting urban farming

1 minute ago
 Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori lauds USAID's c ..

Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori lauds USAID's contribution in social sector

2 minutes ago
 Imran Khan approaches IHC for cases record

Imran Khan approaches IHC for cases record

2 minutes ago
Khawaja Haris continues cross-examination of witne ..

Khawaja Haris continues cross-examination of witness in Toshakhana case

5 minutes ago
 Round-II of PM's National Innovation Award conclud ..

Round-II of PM's National Innovation Award concludes after announcing top 50 win ..

5 minutes ago
 Weather turns pleasant as city receive 56.6mm rain ..

Weather turns pleasant as city receive 56.6mm rain

23 minutes ago
 PSCA to monitor Muharram processions with 1200 cam ..

PSCA to monitor Muharram processions with 1200 cameras

23 minutes ago
 US Businesses See Less Chance of Recession Through ..

US Businesses See Less Chance of Recession Through 2024 - NABE Survey

23 minutes ago
 Gabon's Bongo to face 18 candidates in presidentia ..

Gabon's Bongo to face 18 candidates in presidential vote

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan