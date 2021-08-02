DC for anti-encroachment, cleanliness operation at mourning procession routes

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi on Monday directed officers concerned to launch a comprehensive anti-encroachment and cleanliness operation at the routes of mourning procession before the start of the Muharram-Ul-Haram.

Presiding over a meeting with officers concerned and license holders, the deputy commissioner said that arrangements were being finalized before Muharram. He directed officers concerned to complete repairing of roads, sewerage lines and street lights at mourning procession routes. He also directed assistant commissioners, SDPOs and officers of other departments to be in contact with the license holders during muharram in order to resolve their issues on priority.

DC Sherazi said that no one would be allowed to disturb peace of the district and added that strict action would be taken on hate speeches. He also urged the license holders to follow the instructions of the government and complete mourning processions and majalis in the given time.

On the occasion, the license holders assured their support and cooperation for police and district administration for maintaining peace during Muharram-Ul-Haram.