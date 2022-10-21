UrduPoint.com

DC For Ensuring Tight Security For Bangladeshi Cricket Team

Umer Jamshaid Published October 21, 2022 | 12:05 AM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Imran Hamid Sheikh has directed to provide tight security to Bangladeshi Under-19 cricket team which will visit Faisalabad from November 01 to 19, 2022 to play 5 one-day and 1 four-day matches at Iqbal Stadium.

Chairing an important meeting at Committee Room of Iqbal Stadium on Thursday, he said that four-day match between U-19 cricket teams of Pakistan and Bangladesh would start from November 04 whereas one-day matches would be played on November 10, 12, 14, 16 and 18, 2022.

He assigned tasks and responsibilities to concern departments and said that foolproof security arrangements would be ensured during visit of Bangladeshi team.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) would be focal person for all administrative arrangements, he added.

