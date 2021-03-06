DC for rectifying shortcomings from anti-dengue measures

Weaknesses and shortcomings should be rectified immediately from anti-dengue measures so that 100 percent results of the drive could be obtained

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2021 ) :Weaknesses and shortcomings should be rectified immediately from anti-dengue measures so that 100 percent results of the drive could be obtained.

This was stated by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali while releasing larvae eatable Tilapia, Grass carp and other types of fish in the water pond of WASA near Jhal Chowk on Saturday.

CEO DHA Dr Mushtaq Sipra, DHO Dr. Bilal Ahmed, District Coordinator Dr Zulqarnain, Deputy various departments were present on the occasion.

Deputy Commissioner termed the move to release larvae eating fishes in the ponds as beneficial and said that these fish should be monitored regularly to maintain their livelihood. He asked the people to keep their homes, markets and their surroundings clean and ensure immediate removal of stagnant water.

He said that last year 110,000 fish were released in the ponds and this year a target of 1.5 million fish had been set.

He said that work of dengue surveillance expedited with a view to recent temperature and all concerned departments have to vigilant to cope with dengue issue and perform their duties efficiently.

He said that no negligence or laxity will be tolerated regarding the implementation of the plan evolved for checking dengue larvae.

He directed that water tanks of WASA and ponds of sewerage water should also be checked daily and made biochemical treatment there for eradication dengue larvae.