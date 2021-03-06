UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC For Rectifying Shortcomings From Anti-dengue Measures

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 06th March 2021 | 10:34 PM

DC for rectifying shortcomings from anti-dengue measures

Weaknesses and shortcomings should be rectified immediately from anti-dengue measures so that 100 percent results of the drive could be obtained

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2021 ) :Weaknesses and shortcomings should be rectified immediately from anti-dengue measures so that 100 percent results of the drive could be obtained.

This was stated by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali while releasing larvae eatable Tilapia, Grass carp and other types of fish in the water pond of WASA near Jhal Chowk on Saturday.

CEO DHA Dr Mushtaq Sipra, DHO Dr. Bilal Ahmed, District Coordinator Dr Zulqarnain, Deputy various departments were present on the occasion.

Deputy Commissioner termed the move to release larvae eating fishes in the ponds as beneficial and said that these fish should be monitored regularly to maintain their livelihood. He asked the people to keep their homes, markets and their surroundings clean and ensure immediate removal of stagnant water.

He said that last year 110,000 fish were released in the ponds and this year a target of 1.5 million fish had been set.

He said that work of dengue surveillance expedited with a view to recent temperature and all concerned departments have to vigilant to cope with dengue issue and perform their duties efficiently.

He said that no negligence or laxity will be tolerated regarding the implementation of the plan evolved for checking dengue larvae.

He directed that water tanks of WASA and ponds of sewerage water should also be checked daily and made biochemical treatment there for eradication dengue larvae.

Related Topics

Dengue Water Muhammad Ali Market All From Million

Recent Stories

51 candidates appeared to contest Sindh High Court ..

1 minute ago

Pant pulls his weight to secure England Test trium ..

1 minute ago

Leipzig knock Bayern Munich from top after romp at ..

1 minute ago

Benzema to return for Madrid derby, says Zidane

4 minutes ago

Murtaza Wahab visits mangroves belt on coast

4 minutes ago

Football: German Bundesliga results

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.