DC Jhang launches forest park restoration, city beautification drive

JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Umair on Tuesday initiated the restoration of the long-neglected Forest Park promising a greener and cleaner city for its citizens.

According to DC Office, During a visit to the park, the Deputy Commissioner directed the Forest department to spruce up the area with a thorough cleanliness drive and tree plantation.

Emphasizing the importance of a lush environment, he stressed the need for more trees to provide a better atmosphere for citizens.

A comprehensive cleanliness drive is already underway across the city, with big and tall trees being planted in government offices, educational institutions, and public spaces.

The Deputy Commissioner urged citizens to take ownership of the planted trees and cooperate in their care. Additionally, he announced plans to rehabilitate parks in Lala Zar phase one colony, set to launch soon.

