DC Khuzdar Reviews Measures For Independence Day
Umer Jamshaid Published August 12, 2025 | 12:20 AM
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khuzdar Yasir Iqbal Dashti on Monday chaired an important meeting regarding preparations for Independence Day and security arrangements
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khuzdar Yasir Iqbal Dashti on Monday chaired an important meeting regarding preparations for Independence Day and security arrangements.
SSP Khuzdar Shahzada Umar Abbas Babar, Chief Officer of Municipal Corporation Muhammad Saleh Jamot, District education Officer Abid Hussain Baloch, District Health Officer Dr. Rafiq Ahmed Sasoli, Principal Degree College Khuzdar, Principal Grace College Khuzdaz, District Education Officer Female, in addition to officers of FC and other departments were present.
It was decided in the meeting that like every year, August 14 would be celebrated with national and patriotic fervor.
On this occasion, it was informed that like other districts, flag hoisting, national anthem, sports events, cultural programs and other events will be organized in Khuzdar district.
Similarly, celebrations will be held in schools on the occasion of Independence Day.
It was decided in the meeting that foolproof security arrangements will be made during the Independence Day celebrations and the SOPs of the Home Department will be fully implemented.
On the morning of August 14, traffic will be stopped for one minute by sounding sirens, while rallies will be taken out by civil society and various organizations.
It was further informed in the meeting that before the Independence Day celebrations, police and civil defense personnel will sweep and search the venues of the celebrations, while police and FC personnel will ensure security.
Addressing the meeting, Deputy Commissioner Khuzdar Yasir Iqbal Dashti said that August 14 is the day in Pakistan's history when the Muslims of the subcontinent achieved independence after countless sacrifices.
He said that this day not only reminds us of our national sovereignty but also provides us with an opportunity to teach our future generations a lesson of patriotism, sacrifice and solidarity.
He said that unity, hard work and honesty are essential to protect freedom saying that the people of Balochistan province and especially Khuzdar district celebrate this day every year with national enthusiasm which is proof that our nation has not forgotten the sacrifices of our past.
He directed all district administrations, law enforcement agencies and other institutions to make full-proof security arrangements on the occasion of Independence Day.
He further said that flag hoisting ceremonies, national anthems, national songs by students and commemorative events of independence would be organized in Khuzdar district on the occasion of Independence Day.
Finally, Deputy Commissioner Khuzdar Yasir Iqbal Dashti said that we should value freedom and play a role at every level to bring its fruits to the people.
Recent Stories
UAE expresses solidarity with Lebanon, conveys condolences over victims of explo ..
WHX Tech 2025 in Dubai in September to anchor global digital health, AI advancem ..
Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) Mir Sarfraz Bugti orders immediate reactivation ..
PTI always chooses chaos over dialogue: Minister of State for Climate Change She ..
FPCCI for withdrawal of retrospective gas bills
Govt committed for provision of equal opportunities for minorities: CM Bugti
DIGP Faisal Bashir Memon visits DIGP Shaheed Benazirabad Range Office
Murree prepares robust traffic plan
Triple murder suspect arrested on Adiala Road
Speech contest held at Boys College Nawabshah in connection with Independence da ..
SSP South reviews security measures for Chinese nationals
Police organizes seminar to mark minorities' day
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) Mir Sarfraz Bugti orders immediate reactivation of Jhalawan Medical ..15 minutes ago
-
PTI always chooses chaos over dialogue: Minister of State for Climate Change Shezra Mansab Ali Khan ..15 minutes ago
-
Govt committed for provision of equal opportunities for minorities: CM Bugti15 minutes ago
-
DIGP Faisal Bashir Memon visits DIGP Shaheed Benazirabad Range Office15 minutes ago
-
Murree prepares robust traffic plan22 minutes ago
-
Triple murder suspect arrested on Adiala Road2 minutes ago
-
Speech contest held at Boys College Nawabshah in connection with Independence day2 minutes ago
-
SSP South reviews security measures for Chinese nationals2 minutes ago
-
Police organizes seminar to mark minorities' day2 minutes ago
-
DC Khuzdar reviews measures for Independence Day2 minutes ago
-
Youth celebrate Independence Day showing zeal, fervor in sports bouts13 minutes ago
-
PCHR holds seminar in connection with 'National Minority Day'13 minutes ago