DC Khuzdar reviews measures for Independence Day

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khuzdar Yasir Iqbal Dashti on Monday chaired an important meeting regarding preparations for Independence Day and security arrangements

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khuzdar Yasir Iqbal Dashti on Monday chaired an important meeting regarding preparations for Independence Day and security arrangements.

SSP Khuzdar Shahzada Umar Abbas Babar, Chief Officer of Municipal Corporation Muhammad Saleh Jamot, District education Officer Abid Hussain Baloch, District Health Officer Dr. Rafiq Ahmed Sasoli, Principal Degree College Khuzdar, Principal Grace College Khuzdaz, District Education Officer Female, in addition to officers of FC and other departments were present.

It was decided in the meeting that like every year, August 14 would be celebrated with national and patriotic fervor.

On this occasion, it was informed that like other districts, flag hoisting, national anthem, sports events, cultural programs and other events will be organized in Khuzdar district.

Similarly, celebrations will be held in schools on the occasion of Independence Day.

It was decided in the meeting that foolproof security arrangements will be made during the Independence Day celebrations and the SOPs of the Home Department will be fully implemented.

On the morning of August 14, traffic will be stopped for one minute by sounding sirens, while rallies will be taken out by civil society and various organizations.

It was further informed in the meeting that before the Independence Day celebrations, police and civil defense personnel will sweep and search the venues of the celebrations, while police and FC personnel will ensure security.

Addressing the meeting, Deputy Commissioner Khuzdar Yasir Iqbal Dashti said that August 14 is the day in Pakistan's history when the Muslims of the subcontinent achieved independence after countless sacrifices.

He said that this day not only reminds us of our national sovereignty but also provides us with an opportunity to teach our future generations a lesson of patriotism, sacrifice and solidarity.

He said that unity, hard work and honesty are essential to protect freedom saying that the people of Balochistan province and especially Khuzdar district celebrate this day every year with national enthusiasm which is proof that our nation has not forgotten the sacrifices of our past.

He directed all district administrations, law enforcement agencies and other institutions to make full-proof security arrangements on the occasion of Independence Day.

He further said that flag hoisting ceremonies, national anthems, national songs by students and commemorative events of independence would be organized in Khuzdar district on the occasion of Independence Day.

Finally, Deputy Commissioner Khuzdar Yasir Iqbal Dashti said that we should value freedom and play a role at every level to bring its fruits to the people.